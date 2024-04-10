About 15% posts of train drivers vacant, says Railway Board in RTI response





Further break-up of the data suggests that the number of vacant posts of drivers is much higher as compared to that of assistant drivers.





It shows that the sanctioned posts of loco pilots (drivers) is 70,093, out of which 14,429 (about 20.5 per cent) is vacant whereas for assistant loco pilots, out of total sanctioned posts of 57,551, only 4,337 (about 7.5 per cent) is vacant.





Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, who had filed the application, said that he had asked for zone-wise vacancy status but the board said that such data is not centrally maintained.





Various railway unions and drivers' associations say that the vacant posts result in an increase in duty hours of the existing strength of crew as they have to compensate for the vacant posts as well.





"This is increasing work pressure and stress on drivers which is not in the interest of safe train operations," Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen's Federation, said. -- PTI

Out of total 1,27,644 sanctioned posts of both drivers and assistant drivers in all railway zones across the country, 18,766 (about 14.7 per cent) was lying vacant as on March 1, 2024, the Railway Board said in a response to an application under the Right to Information Act.