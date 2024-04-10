12 killed as bus falls into soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh

At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as a bus they were on fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, officials said.





The incident took place around 8.30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police Station limits when the victims were returning home after work from a distillery, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

According to preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.





"12 people, including three women, were killed in the accident," he added. Shukla had earlier confirmed the death toll to be 15.





Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.





Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation along with the teams of State Disaster Response Force and locals, Shukla said.





Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary told reporters a magisterial probe had been ordered into the incident.





"The bus was carrying workers of Kediya Distilleries located in Kumhari area. So far the deaths of 12 people have been confirmed. Of the 14 injured, 12 have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur ,while two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital here," she said.





The company has offered compensation to the victims, the collector said, adding, they will also get similar help from the administration.





A magisterial enquiry will be conducted into the incident and action will be taken against the guilty, Choudhary said.





Visuals of the spot showed bus turning turtle after falling down. Amid darkness, the rescuers had to toil hard initially. -- PTI