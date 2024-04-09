RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, Canada, US
April 09, 2024  09:39
Image courtesy NASA on X/ANI
Image courtesy NASA on X/ANI
Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on Monday. 

The path of totality, a tiny area where the Moon completely obscures the Sun, crossed across cities and sent the United States into a frenzy.  

NASA has shared the captivating live stream on its official broadcast channel on YouTube to witness the solar eclipse. 

For the first time in nearly a century, the western and northern regions of New York State saw a total eclipse.  

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot in North America. 

The partial eclipse began in southern Texas near Eagle Pass on the southern border with Mexico, marking the start of the eclipse in the United States.  

The total solar eclipse of 2024 was the historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044 and an annular eclipse -- which happens when the moon can't completely block the sun-- won't appear across this part of the world again until 2046. -- ANI 
