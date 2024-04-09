RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Seven Nepalese nationals among eight killed in road accident in U'khand
April 09, 2024  10:37
Eight people, including seven Nepalese nationals, died when their vehicle fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said. 

Two Nepalese nationals were injured in the accident that occurred near Betalghat, they said. 

After receiving information about the accident, a State Disaster Response Team team rushed to the spot. 

The SDRF team along with locals and police personnel retrieved eight bodies. 

The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said. 

The vehicle was carrying nine Nepalese nationals, all residents of Mahendranagar. 

They were headed home when the accident took place. 

The driver, Rajendra Kumar, who was among those killed, was a resident of Betalghat, they said. -- PTI
