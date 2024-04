Benchmark equity indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid profit-taking after the BSE Sensex breached the historic 75,000-mark for the first time ever in early trade.





Putting a break on its record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 58.80 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 74,683.70.





During the day, it climbed 381.78 points or 0.51 per cent to reach the all-time peak of 75,124.28. -- PTI