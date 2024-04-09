Saudi Arabia pushes for India-Pak talks





It urged India and Pakistan to resolve their "outstanding issues" bilaterally.





The two nations issued a joint statement after the meeting between Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





The joint statement reads, "The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, (especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute) to ensure peace and stability in the region."





During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza. -- ANI

Saudi Arabia appears to support India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement with Pakistan.