RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Saudi Arabia pushes for India-Pak talks
April 09, 2024  09:09
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) /Credit: X/@KSAmofaEN/ANI
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) /Credit: X/@KSAmofaEN/ANI
Saudi Arabia appears to support India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement with Pakistan. 

It urged India and Pakistan to resolve their "outstanding issues" bilaterally.  

The two nations issued a joint statement after the meeting between Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.  

The joint statement reads, "The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, (especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute) to ensure peace and stability in the region."  

During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Lemon Rice
Recipe: Lemon Rice

Whip up this light Ugadi meal without much ado.

CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?
CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a match-winning innings, but don't forget Shivam Dube, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's entertaining cameos.

'Shoma Sen should have been released in October 2018'
'Shoma Sen should have been released in October 2018'

'Shoma didn't have the luxury of time. She was already suffering from so many ailments.'

Deeply troubled by ongoing conflict in Gaza: India at UN
Deeply troubled by ongoing conflict in Gaza: India at UN

Kamboj said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children.

Like Shriya's Gorgeous Throwback?
Like Shriya's Gorgeous Throwback?

Katrina goes metallic... Shraddha takes a selfie...Raveena turns up the swag...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances