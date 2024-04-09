Reserved seats in Lok Sabha

Reserved seats in Lok SabhaApril 09, 2024 00:00
Number of reserved seats in the Lok Sabha.
'Stink of RSS': Cong moves EC against Modi's attack on manifesto
A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials and raised several issues, including the use of pictures and large cut-outs of the prime minister in government buildings and colleges and demanded that those be removed to maintain a...
Excise 'scam': Court says Kavitha 'prima facie' destroyed evidence
A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also...
Anil Vij faces flak for dropping 'Modi ka Parivar' from profile name on X
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij is facing flak from party supporters for tweaking his profile name on X -- he shifted the 'Modi Ka Parivar' tagline to the bio to make space for his changed status as an ex-minister now in...