RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Reserved seats in Lok Sabha
April 09, 2024  00:00
image
Number of reserved seats in the Lok Sabha.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

High drama as TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office held
High drama as TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office held

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand.

'Stink of RSS': Cong moves EC against Modi's attack on manifesto
'Stink of RSS': Cong moves EC against Modi's attack on manifesto

A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials and raised several issues, including the use of pictures and large cut-outs of the prime minister in government buildings and colleges and demanded that those be removed to maintain a...

IPL PIX: Jadeja, Gaikwad star in CSK's clinical win over KKR
IPL PIX: Jadeja, Gaikwad star in CSK's clinical win over KKR

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Monday.

Excise 'scam': Court says Kavitha 'prima facie' destroyed evidence
Excise 'scam': Court says Kavitha 'prima facie' destroyed evidence

A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also...

Anil Vij faces flak for dropping 'Modi ka Parivar' from profile name on X
Anil Vij faces flak for dropping 'Modi ka Parivar' from profile name on X

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij is facing flak from party supporters for tweaking his profile name on X -- he shifted the 'Modi Ka Parivar' tagline to the bio to make space for his changed status as an ex-minister now in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances