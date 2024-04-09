RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj Thackeray offers support to Modi, Maha ruling alliance
April 09, 2024  21:28
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday offered unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

Speaking at his party's Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai, he also declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would decide the 'future of the country'.

Thackeray also asked his party workers to start preparing for the state assembly elections which are due later this year. Notably, the MNS has not fielded any candidate for the Lok Sabha elections yet.  -- PTI
