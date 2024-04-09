RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Paytm Payments Bank MD, CEO Surinder Chawla quits
April 09, 2024  19:02
image
Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. 

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator Reserve Bank of India.

"Surinder Chawla, managing director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla joined PPBL in January last year.  -- PTI
