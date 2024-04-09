Kavitha's judicial custody extended by two weeks

A court New Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha by two weeks in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.



Special judge for Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.



The judge had on Monday denied interim bail to Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is 'every likelihood' of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.



The agency has alleged that Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.



Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. -- PTI

