Humanitarian crisis in Gaza unacceptable: India at UN





"We are deeply troubled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis has deepened and instability has been increasing in the region and beyond," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, told a UN General Assembly meeting on Monday.





She said India views the adoption of a resolution on March 25 by the UN Security Council "as a positive step."





Kamboj said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children.





"The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable," she said, adding that Delhi has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict and it is imperative to avoid the loss of civilian lives in any conflict situation.





The UNSC resolution, adopted last month, demanded an "immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire." -- PTI

