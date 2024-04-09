Gen V K Singh tipped to be new Lieutenant Governor of J-K





Yesterday, it was reported that the incumbent L-G of Jammu-Kashmir Manoj Sinha may resign and contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ghazipur.





Gen Singh (retd) won the Ghaziabad seat in 2014 and repeated a win in 2019. However, this time, he was dropped with the Bharatiya Janata Party giving ticket to sitting MLA Atul Garg.





Announcing that he would not be contesting the general polls this time, Gen Singh said in a post on X on March 24, 'I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country, Ghaziabad, as well as, from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me.'





'I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way,' he had said in the post in Hindi.





Sinha, who became the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2020, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and has been a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government from May 2014 to May 2019, when he was MoS, railways, and MoS with independent charge of communications.







In 2014 Sinha had defeated the Samajwadi Party's Shivkanya Kushwaha from Ghazipur, before losing to the Bahujan Samaj Party's Ansari in 2019.

Union minister General V K Singh (retd) is likely to be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Tuesday.