Explosion in farm house in North Goa village; 1 detained
April 09, 2024  08:57
image
A blast occurred in a private farm house at Ansolem village in North Goa late Monday evening, the police said.

There was no casualty reported but several houses around the farm house developed cracks due to the blast, a senior police officer said.

One person has been detained by Valpoi Police in connection with the blast, he said.

The blast was reported in a private farm house located at Ansolem village of Bhironda village panchayat around 10 pm. A godown which was stocked with explosives was completely destroyed in the blast, an officer said. 

The police said the explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, which is located around four kilometres from the site of the blast.

The police said they are investigating how such a huge quantity of explosive was procured. 

Initial reports indicate that gelatin explosives were being used in stone crusher plants located in the surrounding areas, they said.

"We are interrogating one person whose identity is yet to be revealed," a police officer said.

The police said a thorough inquiry would be conducted on Tuesday. 

The entire area has been sealed and a forensic team would be called for the investigation, they said. -- PTI
