RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED raids multiple places in ex-DMK member's drug money laundering probe
April 09, 2024  11:13
image
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Tuesday at various sites in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into drug-related money laundering involving former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and others, as per sources.  

According to sources, the ED raided more than 20 locations in Chennai and other places, including Trichy and Madurai.  

The central probe agency searched the premises this morning of partners of the sacked DMK functionary Jafer Sadiq. Sadiq is presently in judicial custody.  

Earlier this March, the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a big transnational drug racket. following which the NCB issued a statement in which it said Sadique is the kingpin of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.  

The accused allegedly earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Man Who Loves India
The Man Who Loves India

Popular YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri has a few confessions to make and Abhishek Mande Bhot is most willing to lend an ear.

In a first, Sensex breaches historic 75,000-mark
In a first, Sensex breaches historic 75,000-mark

From the Sensex basket, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Nestle were the major gainers. JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were...

Pune university student attacked over 'love jihad' charge
Pune university student attacked over 'love jihad' charge

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the male student was accompanying two female students on the campus of the state-run Savitribai Phule Pune University, an official from Chatushringi police station said.

Sensex can hit 77,000, Nifty 23,500 as bull-run to continue in FY25
Sensex can hit 77,000, Nifty 23,500 as bull-run to continue in FY25

Analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for the equity markets, but warn against volatility on account of domestic and global cues. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections back home and the interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve,...

North America goes into raptures over full solar eclipse
North America goes into raptures over full solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse of 2024 was a historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044 and an annular eclipse -- which happens when the Moon can't completely blocks the Sun-- won't...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances