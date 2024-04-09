ED raids multiple places in ex-DMK member's drug money laundering probe

ED raids multiple places in ex-DMK member's drug money laundering probeApril 09, 2024 11:13
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Tuesday at various sites in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into drug-related money laundering involving former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and others, as per sources.
According to sources, the ED raided more than 20 locations in Chennai and other places, including Trichy and Madurai.
The central probe agency searched the premises this morning of partners of the sacked DMK functionary Jafer Sadiq. Sadiq is presently in judicial custody.
Earlier this March, the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a big transnational drug racket. following which the NCB issued a statement in which it said Sadique is the kingpin of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.
The accused allegedly earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Sensex can hit 77,000, Nifty 23,500 as bull-run to continue in FY25
Analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for the equity markets, but warn against volatility on account of domestic and global cues. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections back home and the interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve,...