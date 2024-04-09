ED raids multiple places in ex-DMK member's drug money laundering probe





According to sources, the ED raided more than 20 locations in Chennai and other places, including Trichy and Madurai.





The central probe agency searched the premises this morning of partners of the sacked DMK functionary Jafer Sadiq. Sadiq is presently in judicial custody.





Earlier this March, the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a big transnational drug racket. following which the NCB issued a statement in which it said Sadique is the kingpin of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.





The accused allegedly earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc. -- ANI

