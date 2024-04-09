RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China couldn't encroach 'single inch' of land: Shah
April 09, 2024  15:56
Asserting that China couldn't encroach a 'single inch' of land under the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression. 

Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.  -- PTI
