China couldn't encroach 'single inch' of land: Shah

Asserting that China couldn't encroach a 'single inch' of land under the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression.





Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration. -- PTI

