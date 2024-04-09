RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CEC Rajiv Kumar gets Z-category VIP security
April 09, 2024  14:15
The Union government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar.

The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch.

He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.   -- PTI
