BSE Sensex: Top losers today

Sign inCreate Account
His impressive knocks for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, known for his aggressive batting style in T20s, have significantly increased his chances of rejoining the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, a Cricbuzz report suggests.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said his party did not 'surrender' but took a step back in the seat-sharing negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners as the talks could not go on indefinitely.
The Delhi high court on Tuesday rebuked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'casting aspersions' on the judicial process with his claim about an approver in the money laundering case against him making donations to the Bharatiya Janata...
The government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats against him, official sources said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Vijayakanth, who has played one T20I for Sri Lanka, is a like-for-like replacement for leg-spinner Hasaranga.