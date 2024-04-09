RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP trying to bring Delhi under President's rule: AAP MLAs in assembly
April 09, 2024  08:24
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Aam Aadmi Party legislators on Monday alleged in the Delhi assembly that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to bring the national capital under President's rule after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. 

AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal, during a discussion on "attempts to unconstitutionally impose President's Rule in Delhi", claimed the BJP was trying to force Kejriwal to resign after his arrest. 

"An emergency-like situation has been created in Delhi where the L-G (VK Saxena) is saying he will not allow Kejriwal to run the government from jail," he said. 

AAP MLAs claimed the Delhi chief minister was not prevented to run the government from jail by any law. Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. 

He is in judicial custody till April 15. Lal claimed that rumours of President's rule in Delhi were being spread to intimidate the AAP. 

Another AAP MLA, BS Joon, said some people are creating panic by claiming that Delhi assembly will be dissolved. 

He asserted there was no constitutional crisis in Delhi. 

Joon said the Delhi high court has already rejected PILs seeking the chief minister's removal from his post. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Lemon Rice
Recipe: Lemon Rice

Whip up this light Ugadi meal without much ado.

CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?
CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a match-winning innings, but don't forget Shivam Dube, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's entertaining cameos.

'Shoma Sen should have been released in October 2018'
'Shoma Sen should have been released in October 2018'

'Shoma didn't have the luxury of time. She was already suffering from so many ailments.'

Deeply troubled by ongoing conflict in Gaza: India at UN
Deeply troubled by ongoing conflict in Gaza: India at UN

Kamboj said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children.

Like Shriya's Gorgeous Throwback?
Like Shriya's Gorgeous Throwback?

Katrina goes metallic... Shraddha takes a selfie...Raveena turns up the swag...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances