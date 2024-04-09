Baisakhi: Pak issues 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims

The Pakistan high commission on Tuesday said it issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at the Baisakhi celebrations.





Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.





'On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 13 to 22,' the high commission said.





'The pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,' it said in a statement.





Charge d' Affaires at Pakistan high commission Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious festival and wished the visiting pilgrims a 'fulfilling' yatra.





"The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries," the mission said. -- PTI