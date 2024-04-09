RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Baisakhi: Pak issues 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims
April 09, 2024  18:43
image
The Pakistan high commission on Tuesday said it issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at the Baisakhi celebrations.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

'On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 13 to 22,' the high commission said.

'The pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,' it said in a statement.

Charge d' Affaires at Pakistan high commission Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious festival and wished the visiting pilgrims a 'fulfilling' yatra

"The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries," the mission said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Antony wants his son and BJP candidate Anil to lose
Antony wants his son and BJP candidate Anil to lose

Veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony said on Tuesday that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, should not win the election.

Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Surinder Chawla quits
Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Surinder Chawla quits

Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking...

What Makes Jadeja So Special?
What Makes Jadeja So Special?

'He left no doubt as to who the best performer of the match was, took a couple of catches, got three wickets, and gave an all-round performance.'

Injury to podium: Chanu's medal plan for Paris Olympics
Injury to podium: Chanu's medal plan for Paris Olympics

Injuries are mentally challenging, delighted to be back in competition: Mirabai Chanu

How The Royals End Their Team Dinners
How The Royals End Their Team Dinners

Led by Sanju Samson, the Royals are on a roll, winning an impressive four matches in a row.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances