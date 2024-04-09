RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baba Tarsem Singh murder: Main accused killed in encounter in U'khand
April 09, 2024  09:19
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar/ANI
The main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh's murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday, the state's top police officer said.  

Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, a shooter with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said.  

The Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar police have launched a joint operation to nab the absconding accused, the DGP said.  

The police said that more than 16 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh.  

Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.  -- ANI


