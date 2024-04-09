RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam Congress gets notice over model code breach
April 09, 2024  10:51
The Assam Chief Electoral Officer has issued notice to the Congress on allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, raised by the BJP. 

A complaint was filed by the BJP on Monday, alleging that the Congress 'guarantee cards', which are being distributed house-to-house, were in violation of the MCC. 

The CEO issued a show-cause notice to the state Congress president on Monday evening, seeking a response within 2 pm of April 11. 

"Whereas on the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these Guarantee Cards bearing the Symbol and Photographs of Star Campaigners of your party are violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines," the notice said. 

It said the complaint by BJP stated that the 'guarantee cards' promised Rs 1 lakh to every educated youth in the first year and Rs 1 lakh per year to one female member of every poor family, without disclosing the source of funds to fulfil these promises. 

The CEO maintained that prima facie scrutiny indicated that the card contains a form which collects certain details of the person, including data which are of the nature of personally identifiable information. 

It said that while 'electoral promises are in the realm of possibility, form distribution and data collection make the design transactional and in the nature of inducement of electors', which is a prohibited activity. -- PTI
