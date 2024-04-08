RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why I Quit Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Spills the Beans
April 08, 2024  10:23
Sanjay Nirupam with Rahul Gandhi in 2019
In a two-part interview, former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com why he quit the Congress, how five power centres within the Congress are ruining the party, the reasons why the Congress has been in a tailspin since the party's 2014 defeat.

Nirupam has been expelled from the Congress for six years as disciplinary action for speaking against the Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray

Read the interview here. 
