Unrest over control of Matua matriarch's home in WB
April 08, 2024  09:26
image
The Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bnegal's North 24 Parganas district witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday night with supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shantanu Thakur and Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur coming face to face over the control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boroma', lived till her death five years back. 

According to TMC, the incident happened when Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried by force to take control of the Boroma's house, where Mamata Bala presently resides. 

Shantanu is the grandson of Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law.

"BJP's hooliganism at its peak. Shocking visuals are coming from Bongaon where BJP candidate & their leader @Shantanu_bjp, along with his goons carrying sharp objects & arms, are planning a violent attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur's residence," the TMC posted on the X handle along with a video of the incident.

In the purported video, Shantanu and his supporters were seen breaking the gates of the house. 

Shantanu told reporters that despite him being one of the legal claimants of the property, "Mamata Bala Thakur has been illegally occupying the entire property and even turning a portion of it into a TMC party office."

"I am one of the legal heirs and have full right over half of this property. But Mamata Bala Thakur has taken full control of it illegally," he alleged.

Mamata Bala Thakur denied the allegations and lodged a police complaint against the incident.

"I have lodged a complaint at Gaighata Police Station as Shantanu Thakur and his associates tried to break in at my residence. They have forcibly entered into my residence," she said.  

Shantanu had defeated his nearest TMC rival, Mamatabala Thakur, who is also an influential leader of the Matua community, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the CAA and NRC issues were the main poll planks. -- PTI 
