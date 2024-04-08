RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC, BJP workers clash in Durgapur during MP visit
April 08, 2024  11:09
image
An altercation broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visit to Durgapur on Monday morning. Later, police officials controlled the situation.

Visuals from the spot showed two groups pushing each other and shouting slogans against one another, waving their party flags. A police officer was seen trying to bring the situation under control.

"This is their (TMC) attitude. Some people had come here to protest and they have been removed. So many people have come here to see me, that is why they (TMC) are protesting," Ghosh said, speaking to reporters.

While the TMC has fielded Kirti Azad from the Burdwan-Durgapur parliamentary constituency. Dilip Ghosh is the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.
