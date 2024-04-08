RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tastes yummm...
April 08, 2024  13:51
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
If there is paradise on Earth, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast...
Sheep graze on gorgeous almond flowers in a pasture in Srinagar as spring begins. 


