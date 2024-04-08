RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shivakumar thanks Sitharaman for admitting delay in drought relief fund
April 08, 2024  08:42
image
Slamming the Centre for doing "injustice" to the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has "thanked" Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for admitting the delay in releasing drought relief funds to the state.
 
 Speaking after a meeting with apartment owners in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Shivakumar said, "Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the announcement of general elections delayed drought relief funds to Karnataka. By saying this, she has admitted that drought relief is delayed and the Centre has done injustice to Karnataka. She was accusing the state of not doing enough for drought relief."
 
"What is the connection between elections and drought relief?" he added.
 
Sitharaman reportedly said on Saturday that there was a delay in providing drought relief to Karnataka and it was not intentional because the Union government had to seek permission from the Election Commission.
 
Shivakumar further said that the people are aware of the injustice the Centre has done to Karnataka.
 
"We submitted our drought relief appeal four months ago. There was no model code of conduct for four months after our appeal. Now she is giving the pretext of a code of conduct. People are aware of the injustice of the Centre. This justifies D K Suresh's 'Our tax our right' campaign, thanks to her," Shivakumar said.
 
Shivakumar also responded to comments by H D Kumaraswamy regarding the Mekedatu project, noting the former chief minister's previous inaction on the matter.
 
"Kumaraswamy is talking about Mekedatu and Mahadayi now, but he didn't do anything about it when he was in power. When we were on a padayatra for Mekedatu, he ridiculed us for taking out the yatra to eat kababs. He is now talking about a padayatra. It looks like Mandya heat is affecting him," Shivakumar said. -- ANI
