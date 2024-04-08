RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh peaks on firm global cues
April 08, 2024  17:17
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty reached their fresh record highs on Monday, amid optimism in global markets and foreign fund inflows. 

 Buying in index major Reliance Industries also fuelled the rally in equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 494.28 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 74,742.50. 

During the day, it zoomed 621.08 points or 0.83 per cent to reach a record intra-day high of 74,869.30. The NSE Nifty climbed 152.60 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,666.30. During the day, it jumped 183.6 points or 0.81 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 22,697.30. 

 From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were the major gainers. Nestle, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Titan, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi
Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi

A young fan named Antonella Siegert stole the show with a daring pitch invasion, fulfilling her 'lifelong dream' of a selfie with the legendary footballer.

Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife
Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife

While Bumrah's bowling prowess is undeniable, his heartwarming post-match celebration with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, reminds us that there's more to him than just cricket.

TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained
TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand.

GT Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?
GT Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?

Ravi Bishnoi stole the show on Sunday night.

Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed
Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed

One can expect Pushpa 2 to be an even bigger spectacle than the first, predicts Mayur Sanap.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances