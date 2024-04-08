SC stays proceedings in corruption case against TN minister





A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra said since the top court is examining the appeal of the minister, who has challenged a February 26 Madras high court order which set aside the trial court order discharging him in the case, the proceedings in the matter need to be stayed.





Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Periyasamy, said the apex court had granted his client the liberty to approach the trial court for deferment of the proceedings but his application was dismissed.





"The trial court said that the high court has fixed a time frame for completing the trial and hence dismissed my application for deferment of proceedings," the senior lawyer said.





The bench then passed the order for stay of proceedings before the court in Chennai.

