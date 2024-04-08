RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC dismisses Sanjay Singh's plea against Gujarat HC order
April 08, 2024  13:48
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court which refused to quash summons issued against him in a defamation case for alleged comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said. The bench said the high court had already observed in its order that all contentions available to the parties were kept open and the trial judge would not be influenced by any observations made in the order. 

 The high court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas by Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the defamation case.

 Kejriwal and Singh had challenged in the high court the summons issued by a trial court in the case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons. PTI
