Pawar: When Modi was CM I helped him but he...
April 08, 2024  13:08
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses public rally in Maharashtra Baramati.

"When I was the Union agriculture minister, I helped the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi without any partiality, but today the same person is making personal comments against me. Today, if someone comments against the PM, then action is taken against them. 

"Jharkhand CM spoke against the PM, and he was sent to jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal who made a statement against the PM has also been sent to jail.

 "This is not democracy, it is dictatorship. Today, the power has been centralised in the hands of Modi, we need to release it from him." 

 Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has claimed the fight between her and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in Baramati constituency is a design of the Bharatiya Janata Party to politically finish off Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar.
