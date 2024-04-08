Nobody will lose citizenship over CAA, says Rajnath in TN





He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue. Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu in support of the party's candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.





A town in western Tamil Nadu, Namakkal is located about 400 km from state capital Chennai. The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.





"We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody's citizenship will go away," he said. "The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter," he alleged.

