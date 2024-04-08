RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nobody will lose citizenship over CAA, says Rajnath in TN
April 08, 2024  15:01
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

 He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue. Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu in support of the party's candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam. 

 A town in western Tamil Nadu, Namakkal is located about 400 km from state capital Chennai. The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.

 "We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody's citizenship will go away," he said. "The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter," he alleged.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pawar recalls Modi's 'holding finger' comment; says...
Pawar recalls Modi's 'holding finger' comment; says...

Sharad Pawar expressed surprise over the PM taking a "different stand" now.

Candidates chess: Gukesh holds Caruana; Gujrathi falters again
Candidates chess: Gukesh holds Caruana; Gujrathi falters again

Gukesh faced the in-vogue Italian opening as black against Caruana and the players battled it out in the main variation.

Yash Thakur steals show after Mayank Yadav's injury
Yash Thakur steals show after Mayank Yadav's injury

I like it when people expect me to win matches, don't take it as pressure: Yash Thakur

How many will be jailed before polls?: SC restores YouTuber's bail
How many will be jailed before polls?: SC restores YouTuber's bail

The apex court said that the accused did not misuse his liberty by protesting and expressing his views and also rejected the request of the state government to impose a condition on Sattai to refrain from making scandalous remarks while...

Modi's guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata
Modi's guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

The TMC chief alleged that the National Investigation Agency had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances