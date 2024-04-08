RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No interim bail for BRS leader K Kavitha
April 08, 2024  10:53
image
A court in Delhi on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail. 

 Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support". 

 The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

 The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters. 

 She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter
Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter

Her remarks came as she responded to social media posts which claimed that the Gandhi Development and Phoenix Settlement Trust deliberately left out Hindu prayers at an interfaith meeting hosted at the Phoenix Settlement, which her...

Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise

'Merchandise plays a key role in creating buzz about a specific party.'

'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'

'If the government can conduct elections during such a time, I am sure they can find ways to bring peace and address the concerns of people. Everything that we had built over the years got burnt and now we are supposed to start our lives...

Want To Gift Investment?
Want To Gift Investment?

If the gift is received from a relative, there is no tax implication. But if the gift is received from a non-relative and exceeds Rs 50,000 in value during a financial year, the entire value of the gift is taxable.

Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!
Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!

After being in theatres for 10 days, Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have similar box office collections.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances