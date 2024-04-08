RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Modi ki guarantee' is jailing oppn leaders: Mamata
April 08, 2024  13:40
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4 meant that opposition leaders would be imprisoned post Lok Sabha elections. 

 Results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June 1 will be announced on June 4.

 Addressing a rally at Bankura, the TMC chief alleged that the National Investigation Agency had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police. 

 "The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable," she said. 

 Modi, while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after June 4. 

 "Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy," she said. "This is actually 'Modi ki guarantee', putting all opposition leaders in jail after June 4," Banerjee alleged. 

 A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers. PTI
