Lashkar threat against NRC in Bengal: Minister





The purported letter, typed in Bengali, also threatened to raze the 'Thakurbari', a pilgrimage of the Matua community, in case Muslims were tortured following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).





"I am shocked to receive this letter. I have informed my department. I will also inform the PM, the home ministry and lodge a case in this connection," Thakur, the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, told reporters.





Thakur said he would like to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister of the state, whether she had any information about the LeT sending such a letter.





When contacted, Bongaon Police District SP Dinesh Kumar said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the minister.





The signatories to the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, claimed they were members of the LeT in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

