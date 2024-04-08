RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lashkar threat against NRC in Bengal: Minister
April 08, 2024  19:30
image
Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday claimed to have received a letter from terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), threatening him that if NRC is implemented in West Bengal, they will burn the entire country. 

The purported letter, typed in Bengali, also threatened to raze the 'Thakurbari', a pilgrimage of the Matua community, in case Muslims were tortured following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

"I am shocked to receive this letter. I have informed my department. I will also inform the PM, the home ministry and lodge a case in this connection," Thakur, the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, told reporters. 

Thakur said he would like to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister of the state, whether she had any information about the LeT sending such a letter. 

When contacted, Bongaon Police District SP Dinesh Kumar said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the minister. 

The signatories to the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, claimed they were members of the LeT in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls
41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls

Forty-two of the 102 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the general election's first phase are constituencies that have three or more candidates facing criminal cases, according to a poll rights body.

India's top 3 in the T20 World Cup should be Rohit, Kohli and...: Lara
India's top 3 in the T20 World Cup should be Rohit, Kohli and...: Lara

Legendary Brian Lara asserted that Virat Kohli's value transcends cold numbers, and the West Indian virtuoso has little doubt that the star batter should be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door
BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi
Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi

A young fan named Antonella Siegert stole the show with a daring pitch invasion, fulfilling her 'lifelong dream' of a selfie with the legendary footballer.

Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife
Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife

While Bumrah's bowling prowess is undeniable, his heartwarming post-match celebration with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, reminds us that there's more to him than just cricket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances