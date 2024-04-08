RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lalu and family to visit Ayodhya after campaigning ends
April 08, 2024  15:58
Facing attack from PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughters and sons, will visit  the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the campaigning ends for the Lok Sabha polls, reports MI Khan.
