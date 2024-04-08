Lalu and family to visit Ayodhya after campaigning ends

Lalu and family to visit Ayodhya after campaigning endsApril 08, 2024 15:58
Facing attack from PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughters and sons, will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the campaigning ends for the Lok Sabha polls, reports MI Khan.
