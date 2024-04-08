RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kidnapped by Delhi police, posts TMC MP Saket Gokhale
April 08, 2024  18:33
'The Delhi police has kidnapped us 5 TMC MPs & 4 former MPs. We were protesting at EC & were told we'll be taken to Mandir Marg Police Station. And then, suddenly, the bus has been diverted & going to an unknown location,' TMC MP Saket Gokhale has posted on X. 

'Note this - 5 SITTING MPs & 4 former MPs assaulted, detained, & now being illegally taken to some unknown place by @DelhiPolice,' he has posted.

Earlier, the TMC leaders were detained by Delhi police on Monday while they were holding a dharna outside the Election Commission's office, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand. 

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas, and the party's students' wing West Bengal vice president Sudip Raha were detained.
