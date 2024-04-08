J-K LG Manoj Sinha may quit, contest LS polls





Sinha, who became the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2020, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and has been a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government from May 2014 to May 2019, when he was MoS, railways, and MoS with independent charge of communications.





In 2014 Sinha had defeated the Samajwadi Party's Shivkanya Kushwaha from Ghazipur, before losing to the BSP's Ansari in 2019.





The BJP is yet to finalise its candidates from some seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Ghazipur which was bagged by the BSP in 2019. Afzal Ansari had defeated the BJP's Manoj Sinha, the three-time MP who had won the seat in 1996, 1999, and 2014.





The BJP may once again field him from Ghazipur seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Manoj Sinha may resign as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir and contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ghazipur, sources said on Monday.