INDIA ally MDMK promises to get back Katchatheevu





The veteran leader of MDMK, which is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, told reporters on Sunday at Tiruchirapalli, said that he wants the island to be returned to Tamil Nadu.





"They claim that the entire country is in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In fact, it is the INDIA alliance that has a chance of winning from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas. In the critical situation of that day, Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka. At that time DMK protested against it. We will not give even one inch of Indian soil to Sri Lanka. To recover the island through the court, efforts will be made by Chief Minister MK Stalin," he said.





The Katchatheevu issue recently came to the fore again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of handing over the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. He slammed the DMK and the Congress over the island row, saying the ruling alliance parties of Tamil Nadu have done nothing to safeguard the state's interests.





Notably, the retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka was among the promises the MDMK has included in its manifesto titled, 'Sloganeering for 24 Rights' which was released on Saturday.





Other promises by the party included--bringing constitutional amendments granting more autonomy to states and clipping governors' powers, and scrapping the national education policy (NEP).The manifesto read out by party leader Vaiko vows abrogation of Article 361 granting powers to governors, introducing Thirukkural across the country and removal of toll plazas.





Founder of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Vaiko has said that his party will strive to get Katchatheevu back from Sri Lanka.