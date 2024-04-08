I'm PM's doot: Jitin Prasada in Varun G's Pilibhit





"I might not know the names of people here but I will get to know them in the coming years," says the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, who hails from adjoining Shahjahanpur district. The BJP chose Prasada over sitting Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi.





The constituency has been represented by Varun Gandhi or his mother Maneka Gandhi since 1996. Prasada is among the only two Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to have got a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the other being Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Pradhan Valmiki -- BJP candidate from Hathras.





The minister's campaign appears focused on the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years and his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Prasada makes no mention of local issues like flooding during monsoon or lack of industrial infrastructure and direct road and railway links to important cities.





"I have come here as a 'doot' (messenger) of Modi ji. All of us are working to fulfil his dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," Prasada told PTI while walking through narrow alleys on his way to the Jhandewala crossing to address a public meeting.





Addressing the gathering, he said, "Modi ji removed (Article) 370, Modi ji constructed the Ram temple and has ushered in development which is being seen all around the country."





"Every vote cast for the lotus (BJP's election symbol) will go to Modi ji and strengthen him," he said, adding, "Modi ji will return as the prime minister for the third time."





Asked if he has identified any local issues to focus on during campaigning, Prasada said, "Our campaign is not being run by the party but by the people themselves who are happy with work done by PM Modi and want to make him the PM again."





Asked again about the local issues, he said, "I am not going anywhere. I will stay here and work for people for the next five years under the leadership of PM Modi."





On the BJP picking him over Varun Gandhi as its Pilibhit candidate, Prasada said, "The BJP is a party of paramount discipline. When the party makes a decision or gives any direction, everyone works towards the same goal."





"We all are here to take forward the good work being done under the leadership of PM Modi. That must be our ultimate goal," he said as he got inside his car to head to another public meeting organised in the Tel Mill area.





Addressing the gathering, Prasada once again appealed to people to vote for Modi. "Vote in such a way on April 19 that the entire country sees how strong the Modi wave is," he exhorted the gathering. -- PTI

