I'm a proud Hindu, I don't eat beef: Kangana

I'm a proud Hindu, I don't eat beef: KanganaApril 08, 2024 11:24
Kangana's 2021 post on Twitter
BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut makes a meaty claim. "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," the candidate from the Mandi Parliamentary constituency said.
Her remarks came after Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on April 5 alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once said that she ate beef.
"Actor Kangana Ranaut had written on X that she liked and ate beef. And the BJP has given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was welcoming all corrupt leaders," Wadettiwar said at a public rally.
Reacting to Wadettiwar's beef remark against Kangana Ranaut, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said it reflected the dirty culture" of the Congress party.