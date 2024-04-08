I'm a proud Hindu, I don't eat beef: Kangana

Her remarks came after Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on April 5 alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once said that she ate beef.





"Actor Kangana Ranaut had written on X that she liked and ate beef. And the BJP has given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was welcoming all corrupt leaders," Wadettiwar said at a public rally.





Reacting to Wadettiwar's beef remark against Kangana Ranaut, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said it reflected the dirty culture" of the Congress party.