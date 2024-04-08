Guess who packed Shashi Tharoor a meal on the go





Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 55 crore in his nomination papers.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shares this image saying, "I have been blessed to have had the presence of my mother in all my campaigns. This time, at the age of 88, she gamely came out yesterday, to hand over some food she wanted me to eat during the pariyadanam! I didn't argue, though the feasibility of tucking into a healthy salad on top of a moving vehicle while waving at voters had not occurred to her! My wonderful sister @ShobhaTharoor has joined her too -- though I doubt this campaign will give her any material for one of her popular children's books!"