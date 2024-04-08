RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi HC verdict on Kejriwal's arrest tomorrow
April 08, 2024  19:53
image
The Delhi high court is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court's website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody.

He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The AAP national convener has questioned the 'timing' of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim 'immunity' from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an 'aam aadmi'.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO: Drive growth, stem senior-level exits
Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO: Drive growth, stem senior-level exits

Wipro has once again chosen to bet on an insider who has grown through the ranks to lead the company. Srini Pallia has spent over three-decades at Wipro and it's the only company he has ever worked with. Till now, Pallia was heading...

Suspended Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag, apologises
Suspended Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag, apologises

A Maldivian minister, who was suspended in January for her derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now mocked the Indian flag after including parts of the flag in an altered campaign poster of the opposition...

Agniveer with 6-month training won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul
Agniveer with 6-month training won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Gandhi claimed the 'Agniveer Yojana' was conceptualised by the prime minister but the Army doesn't want this scheme.

Cong moves EC against PM's remarks on its manifesto
Cong moves EC against PM's remarks on its manifesto

A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials and raised several issues, including the use of pictures and large cut-outs of the prime minister in government buildings and colleges and demanded that those be removed to maintain a...

41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls
41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls

Forty-two of the 102 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the general election's first phase are constituencies that have three or more candidates facing criminal cases, according to a poll rights body.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances