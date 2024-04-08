RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong, NC to contest 3 seats each in in J-K, Ladakh
April 08, 2024  17:54
image
The Congress and the National Conference on Monday announced contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

At a joint press conference in Srinagar, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

"I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties," Abdullah said.

"The National Conference will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats. The INDIA bloc with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament," he said.

The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after consultations between the Congress and NC leaders.

Member of the Congress seat sharing committee Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference.

Asked whether People's Democratic Party was still a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Khurshid said, "PDP is in our alliance. Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance and an overall alliance is a different issue. Since Jammu and Kashmir is small in area, there is not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts."

The PDP has named candidates for three seats in Kashmir, fielding Mehbooba Mufti against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag. 

Khurshid said, "The National Conference already has three Lok Sabha MPs and we have decided to give them a chance."

Asked if Omar Abdullah will also contest the polls, the NC leader said in that case one would have to convene another press conference in Srinagar as and when a decision is taken.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife
Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife

While Bumrah's bowling prowess is undeniable, his heartwarming post-match celebration with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, reminds us that there's more to him than just cricket.

TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained
TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand.

GT Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?
GT Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?

Ravi Bishnoi stole the show on Sunday night.

Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed
Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed

One can expect Pushpa 2 to be an even bigger spectacle than the first, predicts Mayur Sanap.

Lingayat seer says he will take on Union minister Joshi in Dharwad
Lingayat seer says he will take on Union minister Joshi in Dharwad

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Math, a prominent Veerashaiva Lingayat seer, on Monday said he has decided to contest as an independent candidate from Dharwad segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances