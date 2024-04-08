Coming soon: The Tharoor-Chandrasekhar debate

Coming soon: The Tharoor-Chandrasekhar debateApril 08, 2024 20:58
Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar's challenge to have a debate on the development of Thiruvananthapuram.
In his post on X, Tharoor said that he welcomed the debate but also accused Chandrasekhar of evading the debate till now.
"Yes, I welcome a debate. But the people of Thiruvananthapuram are aware of who has been evading a debate till now. Let us debate politics and development. Let us debate price hike, unemployment, corruption, communalism and the BJP's 10 years of propagating politics of hatred," he said.
"Let us also discuss about the development of Thiruvananthapuram and the visible progress we have made in the last 15 years," Tharoor added.
In a post on X earlier, Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of spreading misinformation during a recent interview with the Kerala-based news organisation.
The constituency of Thiruvananthapuram will go to the polls on April 26 during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
This constituency in Kerala is being closely watched due to a high-profile contest between Congress's Shashi Tharoor and the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
