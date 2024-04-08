RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 cr to brother Pawan Kalyan's party
April 08, 2024  19:05
image
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 5 crore to the Jana Sena party. 

Chiranjeevi's younger brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of the Jana Sena party which is contesting the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections, alongside the TDP and BJP. 

Jana Sena chief Kalyan met the Tollywood superstar and his brother Chiranjeevi at a movie shooting location. 

Pawan Kalyan's second brother Naga Babu also accompanied him. 

A press note released by the Jana Sena stated that on the occasion, Chiranjeevi handed over a Rs 5 crore cheque to Pawan Kalyan for the party to fight the elections. 

The Jana Sena chief went to Pochampally, 80 km from Hyderabad, where Chiranjeevi was shooting for his new film, Vishambhara. The two brothers had a chat about politics and other things during their meeting. 

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls
41% 'red alert' constituencies in Phase 1 of LS polls

Forty-two of the 102 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the general election's first phase are constituencies that have three or more candidates facing criminal cases, according to a poll rights body.

India's top 3 in the T20 World Cup should be Rohit, Kohli and...: Lara
India's top 3 in the T20 World Cup should be Rohit, Kohli and...: Lara

Legendary Brian Lara asserted that Virat Kohli's value transcends cold numbers, and the West Indian virtuoso has little doubt that the star batter should be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door
BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi
Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi

A young fan named Antonella Siegert stole the show with a daring pitch invasion, fulfilling her 'lifelong dream' of a selfie with the legendary footballer.

Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife
Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife

While Bumrah's bowling prowess is undeniable, his heartwarming post-match celebration with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, reminds us that there's more to him than just cricket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances