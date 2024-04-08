RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP MLA Shelar meets Salman Khan
April 08, 2024  11:11
image
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members and discussed the social work being carried out by them in the fields of healthcare and assistance to the needy persons. Shelar in post on X on Sunday mentioned about his meeting with the Khan family over lunch. 

 The Bandra (West) MLA also posted a photo in which he is seen along with the actor and his father, noted scriptwriter Salim Khan. "Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @BeingSalmanKhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity," the Mumbai BJP chief said in the post. 

 All six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will go to polls in the last phase on May 20. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after 80 in Uttar Pradesh. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter
Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter

Her remarks came as she responded to social media posts which claimed that the Gandhi Development and Phoenix Settlement Trust deliberately left out Hindu prayers at an interfaith meeting hosted at the Phoenix Settlement, which her...

Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise

'Merchandise plays a key role in creating buzz about a specific party.'

'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'

'If the government can conduct elections during such a time, I am sure they can find ways to bring peace and address the concerns of people. Everything that we had built over the years got burnt and now we are supposed to start our lives...

Want To Gift Investment?
Want To Gift Investment?

If the gift is received from a relative, there is no tax implication. But if the gift is received from a non-relative and exceeds Rs 50,000 in value during a financial year, the entire value of the gift is taxable.

Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!
Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!

After being in theatres for 10 days, Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have similar box office collections.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances