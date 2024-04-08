RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP betrays those who support it: Aaditya Thackeray
April 08, 2024  08:17
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party betrays those who help it in times of need, claimed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday.

Addressing a rally for his party's Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil, Thackeray said the BJP betrayed the Shiv Sena by contesting the 2014 assembly polls alone despite the two parties having a several decade long alliance.

"Despite this, we remained the BJP's ally. It again betrayed us in 2019 and we accepted support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP then broke our party to form government (in 2022). The BJP deceives those who support it," Thackeray claimed.

The BJP government at the Centre arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to muzzle the voice of the opposition but it is going to repent since people are upset, he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Pick your choice for the best bowler of the evening.

GT Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
GT Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

The packed Ekana stadium may not have witnessed massive sixes, but the home fans saw some brilliant bowling.

GT Vs LSG: Who Batted Best? Vote!
GT Vs LSG: Who Batted Best? Vote!

Lucknow Super Giants picked up their first-ever win over the Gujarat Titans.

DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!
DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!

Runs came in all directions at the Wankhede on Sunday.

IPL PIX: Stoinis, Thakur steer LSG to easy win over GT
IPL PIX: Stoinis, Thakur steer LSG to easy win over GT

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances