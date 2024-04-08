RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biker crashes into minister's car, run over by truck
April 08, 2024  15:22
The biker crashed into the open door of Karandlaje's car
A biker died allegedly after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram in Bengaluru on Monday. 

 According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Prakash. 

 Sources said the minister was inside the car and she was going for election campaigning. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down. 

 There was a truck coming from behind, which ran over him, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else. The minister was not available for her comment. PTI
