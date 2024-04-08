A hero passes into the ages

A hero passes into the agesApril 08, 2024 16:11
Air Commodore (Retd) CM Singla has passed away.
Read this story to understand why the air commodore played such a crucial role in the Bangladesh War of 1971. Read the story here.
