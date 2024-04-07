RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PDP announces candidates for 3 seats in Valley, Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag
April 07, 2024  16:49
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley. 
 
PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni. 

They said said the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu. -- PTI
